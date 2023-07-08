Doctor Receives Fake Rs 500 Note From Patient, Shares Funny Ordeal on Threads

Imagine finding a fake note in your wallet. Would you immediately report it to the police or egret for being deceived? Well, one doctor, Dr. Manan Vora, encountered this very situation, but instead of getting upset, he found the whole ordeal rather amusing. In fact, he couldn’t resist sharing his funny experience on the new social media platform, Threads, where it quickly gained attention and sparked amusement among users.

Dr. Vora decided to capture the moment by posting a picture of a Rs. 500 note with the words ‘For Project School Use Only’ scribbled on it. Along with the image, he shared the incident, revealing, “Recently, a patient actually made a cash payment for a consultation using this note. My receptionist didn’t end up checking it (coz frankly you don’t expect this, right?) but it goes to show the lengths people would go to, even if it means conning a doctor."

Also Read: Delhi Men Try to Rob Couple on Street, End Up ‘Giving’ Rs 100 Instead: Watch Viral Video

Advertisement

While this clearly demonstrated Dr. Vora’s frustration, it was at this point that he shared a humourous thought. “I refuse to believe they didn’t know about it and simply passed it along," he wrote with a laughing emoji. “Anyway, I had a good laugh, and I’ve kept this note as a fun memory, even though I’ve been cheated out of ₹500," he concluded.

Here’s the Thread:

Post by @dr.mananvora View on Threads

Users on Threads couldn’t resist sharing the doctor’s laughter. One commented, “The patient left a bittersweet memory." Another pondered, “Should we laugh or show sympathy?"

Advertisement

The third user shared an interesting tidbit, “Damn! I remember when demonetisation was announced, folks were dumping all their extras including fatey huye (torn) notes in my clinic to get rid of their stash." The fourth person jokingly said, “This can be such a cool story to share on a drunk night."