Doctor Shows off 'Sacred' Thread Worn by Brahmins in Selfie, Gets Schooled on Twitter

A Twitter user flexed his 'janeu' or the 'sacred' thread worn by Brahmins and is now getting schooled over 'casteist' gesture.

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 30, 2023, 09:16 IST

New Delhi, India

Doctor slammed over casteist tweet. (Photo: Twitter/@angryoldman27)
India can be a deeply casteist society and a man’s casual tweet has joined the ever-expanding list that reminds us of the fact. A Twitter user posted a photo of himself ‘flexing’ the thread considered sacred by Brahmins, also known as the janeu. Showing off what is essentially a caste symbol, the man turned it a notch higher by writing, “Sorry buddy, there are somethings [sic] you can never have. For everything else, there’s Victim Card." It’s one thing for your regular Twitter user to be denying the impact of caste in society, and then there’s the infinitely worse case of people unabashedly displaying caste pride.

The Twitter user, who also happens to be a doctor, had tweeted out the photo in question in response to another user who had called the Upanayana ceremony unconstitutional. Criticism against the aforementioned user has been wide-ranging.

That ‘flex’ clearly did not land.

first published: April 30, 2023, 09:16 IST
