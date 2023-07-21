Doctors Treat Patient Using Mobile Flashlight At This UP Hospital, Video Surfaces Online

We often hear about state governments spending a lot to provide better health facilities to the people. However, in Barabanki, due to the lack of electricity in the district government hospital, doctors are compelled to use mobile torches at night to treat patients. And a video of one such incident has surfaced online where a patient is being treated with the help of a mobile flashlight.

At the district hospital, the patients also reportedly struggle with their ailments amid the hot and humid climate these days. The attendants have no choice but to use hand fans to provide relief to the patients of the scorching heat. Many other community hospitals, apart from the Barabanki district hospital, lack basic amenities. There are regular power cuts in the hospitals which do not have any power backup facility.