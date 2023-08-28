Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Does Adding Salt To Curd Improve Health? What Experts Say

Does Adding Salt To Curd Improve Health? What Experts Say

It is mentioned in the Ayurveda that curd should be avoided at night and shouldn't be mixed with salt.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 11:20 IST

Delhi, India

The healthiest option is always plain curd.
The healthiest option is always plain curd.

Almost everyone likes to eat curd with food. Some like to have curd by adding sugar to it, while others eat it after adding salt. And there are some people who prefer to have it without adding anything. Raita, made mainly from curd, has sugar and salt in it. Doctors also say that including curd in our daily meals is very beneficial because various types of vitamins, protein and calcium are found in it. But many people often wonder whether mixing salt and curd is good for health or not. So, today, let’s try to answer the same.

According to experts, salt has the ability to make food taste better. That’s why adding a small amount of salt to curd does not harm our bodies. When one is consuming curd at night, most doctors suggest adding a pinch of salt to it, as it helps with digestion. But the nature of curd is acidic. That’s why, according to reports, one should avoid eating curd by adding more salt because it can increase the problem of bile and phlegm.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Priyanka & Ranveer's Bond In Dil Dhadakne Do Is How A Sibling Bond Should Be | RakshaBandhan Special

    • As per experts, when one buys curd from a shop, it does not contain fat. But if you freeze curd at home, then it contains a huge quantity of fat due to certain decomposition processes. So one should add very little salt to this. You might have noticed that when one freezes curd at home, it leaves salty water which means salt bases come with it. So adding extra salt to it makes the curd unhealthy. So, the healthiest option is always plain curd. A little jaggery can be also added, if required, for taste.

    It is mentioned in the Ayurveda that curd should be avoided at night and shouldn’t be mixed with salt. Having salt and curd together can cause various health problems, like premature greying of the hair, pimples on the skin and hair falling.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: August 28, 2023, 11:20 IST
    last updated: August 28, 2023, 11:20 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App