Does Alia Bhatt Lack 'Confidence' of a Bollywood Diva? Man's Tweet Gets Fans Talking

Twitter user ‘Rajeev’ took to the micro blogging site and shared how he thinks that Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt lacks the confidence of a ‘Bollywood Diva’. “Beauty minus aura, grace, confidence and personality," he wrote in a tweet which immediately went viral. This comes just after the teaser of Alia’s much awaited film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ released. Grooving in chiffon sarees and dancing in the Swiss Alps Alia can be seen in the middle of a lot of drama, along with his co star, Ranveer Singh.

Amid the release, Rajeev took to Twitter and wrote, “Alia Bhatt is a good actress and all but lacks the body language and confidence of a Bollywood diva. Beauty minus aura, grace, confidence and personality."

Surprisingly, it seems like many people agree with his opinion.

“Beauty, only for average Indian standard I feel. She is not that beautiful actually. Below average," wrote a Twitter user. “Great actress? Nope, but she has no confidence at all. If she was confident in her skills she wouldn’t have to depend on karan to make her entire career for her. Most of her work is a Charity by karan. She can’t even get a seat at MET on her own. Karan had begged someone for it," wrote another Twitter user.