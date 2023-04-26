Does Blue Check Saga Spell Doom For Elon Musk's Twitter? Redditor Has a Theory

Elon Musk’s vacillating policy regarding Twitter Blue has upset users across the platform, with even a ‘Block the Blue’ campaign going on where people have been mass-blocking users who paid $8 for the blue check. The word on the street is that the whole plan has been “fumbled" by Musk, who took away the blue tick from all legacy verified accounts, only to reportedly restore it to celebrities and other accounts with over a million followers.

The rest would have to pay $8 to get verified and for that price, their tweets would have increased visibility on Twitter. However, a Redditor has now theorised that this Twitter Blue policy actually marks the death of Musk’s Twitter. The essential argument of the post is that those whose tweets are actually interesting were already able to build an audience, and those who pay $8 to gain viewership are not the ones with interesting things to say.

Moreover, replies from blue checked accounts are also displayed at the top, which means that to get to even the most popular reply from a non-verified user, you would have to scroll through scores and scores of verified replies, which, in some cases, might even be spam or completely irrelevant. This would decrease the average user’s ability to engage in the discussion taking place.

Clearly, the theory has resonated with quite a few people.

