Does David Beckham Really Have a 'Victoria' Tattoo Typo on His Arm? Here's The Real Story

Former soccer star David Beckham has multiple tattoos on his body and he has been in the headlines several times for the same. One such is the ‘Victoria’ tattoo on his arms and it has raised questions many times. People believe that there is a typo in the tattoo because of the way it has been spelt. However, now, Twitter user ‘Gaurav Sabnis’ took to the micro-blogging site and shared the story behind the same, clearing many misconceptions.

He explained how most Indian languages don’t have different sounds for letters V and W. The letter व covers both sounds. So, when Brits started teaching English to desis, they found it mostly easy. However, there always was this V/W confusion. “Especially embarrassing when the monarch was Victoria. Our fellows said Wictoria," he mentioned.

“So this professor called Tarkhadkar came up with a solution. To differentiate the 2 sounds, when there’s a V, add half an H sound. The train station in Bombay, until the name change was written as व्हिक्टोरिया टर्मिनस in many places for decades," explained Gaurav.

“Important for those studying language, but pardonable for others imo if they find it difficult to wrap their speech around it. Like ghee vs gee. Germans say it the other way like using V for both V and W. Just accent. Accommodate and maybe even celebrate," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “The other mispronunciation amongst Marathis at least is Pen and Pain. Both are written as पेन. It took me some time to fine-tune that."

“Great information. I really thought it was a misspell by some Marathi Tattoo artist until now," mentioned another person.

With that, we hope, many doubts have been cleared.

