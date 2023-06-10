Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » Does Salt Keep King Cobras Away? YouTuber Debunks The Myth

Does Salt Keep King Cobras Away? YouTuber Debunks The Myth

Amit Sharma first created a circle of salt and placed two King Cobras within it. Both the snakes eventually went out of the circle.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 15:03 IST

Delhi, India

In another video, Sharma tested the commonly held belief that snakes drink milk.
In another video, Sharma tested the commonly held belief that snakes drink milk.

The King Cobra, known as one of the world’s deadliest snakes, evokes fear and sends shivers down the spine with just its name. Meanwhile, an unusual belief has taken hold in rural regions where people confidently spread salt outside their homes, firmly believing it will discourage the King Cobra from entering. But does this work?

A viral video on YouTube has left viewers surprised, challenging everything you thought you knew. YouTuber Amit Sharma, known for his daring and experimental videos, fearlessly took on the challenge of testing the truth behind the belief that the King Cobra would not cross a line of salt.

Advertisement

In an exciting experiment, Amit first created a circle of salt and placed two King Cobras within it. The anticipation grew as viewers eagerly watched to see if the cobras would respect the boundary. In a surprising turn of events, one cobra quickly went out of the circle, while the other initially remained within its borders. After some time, the second cobra eventually also made its way out. It’s quite surprising to discover that the snake showed no fear towards the circle of salt. This goes against the common belief that snakes would be frightened by such a simple barrier.

top videos
  • Parineeti Chopra & Fiance Raghav Chadha To Opt For Cousin Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Venue For D-Day?
  • Kajol Returns To Instagram Hours After Bidding Goodbye; Fans Call Out Her 'Poor' Marketing Gimmick
  • Kiara Promotes SPKK With Sid's Mom By Her Side | Ranbir Schools A Pap | Tejasswi Prakash's Birthday
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Fans Create Guinness World Record For Most People Performing His Iconic Pose
  • Ranbir's Animal Pre-Teaser Out | Priyanka Chopra's Desi Baby | Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi Mehendi

    • This captivating video quickly went viral and garnered over a million views. Commenting on the video, one user expressed, “This is the power of real education." Another comment read, “I love how he can never fail to entertain his audience." Appreciating the YouTuber, a user wrote, “Thank you for your great awareness." Adding a touch of humour, a user joked, “The chemistry between snakes and Amit Bhai will never end."

    In another video, the YouTuber tested the commonly held belief that snakes drink milk. In the video, Amit placed a bowl of milk in front of a snake, expecting it to consume it. However, to the surprise of many, the snake showed no interest in the milk and instead opted to drink water later on. This experiment debunked the concept of snakes consuming milk.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: June 10, 2023, 15:03 IST
    last updated: June 10, 2023, 15:03 IST
    Read More