Does This Peacock Emit Fire From His Mouth? Viral Clip Leaves Internet Baffled

Peacocks are considered one of the most beautiful species in the world. They were also named National Bird of India in 1963. Peacocks have vibrant and bright-coloured bodies, with a predominance of blue fan-like feathers. As they have big feathers, they can easily glide through the air. Earlier in mythology, you might have read about animals like dragons and dinosaurs, who were thought to emit fire from their mouths. Recently, a peacock was seen emitting fire through its mouth. Don’t believe us? Read on. This surprising incident was posted on social media.

The peacock was not really emitting fire, but it was an illusion that was created by sunlight. The clip was posted on Instagram. Captioned as, “Check out this ‘fire-breathing’ peacock that looks like a mythical creature, thanks to perfect sunlight. So astonishing!" The clip has crossed 1 million views. As soon as the video was posted, netizens started to share their opinions. One of the users stated, “It’s not just the breath; look at the feathers too; it’s beautiful." Another user stated, “Nature is beautiful." Another stated, “A peacock can’t emit fire, but nature made him do so."

Initially, viewers thought that the video was edited; later, it was clearly visible that the sunlight created the illusion. The peacock is thought to be in an extremely cold location thus, when he is breathing, it’s the vapour that gets the colour of the sun’s golden hues. This makes the peacock’s breath look like fire. Viewers were mesmerised to witness the beauty of nature.