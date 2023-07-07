Dog Bites Off 20-year-old's Nose, Now She Has Hair Growing On Her Face

People often opt for plastic surgery to change their appearance completely. However, sometimes these surgeries cause bigger issues. Recently, when a 20-year-old woman underwent surgery after a dog bit her nose, hair started growing on the operated area.

Trinity Rowles paid a visit to her father last September when a dog attacked her and bit off her nose. She lost the tip of her nose and has undergone four surgeries so far and is due with six more. But one operation known as a skin graft left her with huge facial changes and now she is facing issues with her recovery.

Trinity was immediately admitted to the hospital. Her condition was extremely fragile and due to the severity of the attack, she was on the verge of death. The doctors performed multiple surgeries right away to reconstruct her face. One of the procedures involved grafting her skin. The doctors extracted skin from the area just above her forehead and transplanted it onto her nose. This restored a normal appearance to her face, but within a few days, her problem worsened.