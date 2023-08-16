Dog Named Yogi Creates Storm On Internet For Of Its ‘Human’ Face

Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
On Reddit, a user posted a photograph of one-year-old Yogi and its friend Daria, an eight-year-old Shih Tzu.

August 16, 2023

The dog belongs to a Shih-Poo breed.
Dogs are just adorable. People love their cute antics and are often left in awe of their behaviour. Recently, a dog stirred a storm on social media after its photo went viral online. Many pointed out that it looked a lot like a human. The dog’s name is Yogi and it is a fluffy Shih-poo breed. On Reddit, a user posted a photograph of one-year-old Yogi and its friend Daria, an eight-year-old Shih Tzu. The caption read, “A friend of a friend posted a pic on Facebook of her dog. It looks like it has a man’s face." Some Reddit users felt unsettled, while others were left baffled upon seeing the photos. A user wrote, “He has the most human eyes I’ve seen on a dog." Another commented, “This is the most disturbing thing I’ve ever seen." A comment read, “It’s the lips. Pink like a person’s." A few even compared the canine’s face to celebrities. “This dog looks more like Nicolas Cage than Nicolas Cage does," a comment read. Another compared it to actor Pierce Brosnan.

    • In the digital age, an image can be photoshopped. In an interview with the Mirror Online, the pet parent of Yogi and Daria, Chantal Desjardins from Massachusetts revealed, “It is not doctored at all." She further added that those are the photos of her dogs which she uploaded. She also shared that she is not a photographer. She said, “I think it is just his eyes and the way he is looking at the camera.

    Chantal disclosed that Yogi is just like any other puppy, who loves to play and cuddle and is super happy. She also found this incident funny as she did not see the human face in Yogi before. She still does not see him any differently. She concluded by disclosing that her Shih- Poo is actually a good boy and is not like any other human or celebrity.

