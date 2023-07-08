Dog Refuses To Leave Injured Cat's Side, Internet Wants Them To Become Besties

Though dogs and cats are natural enemies, the two don’t really hate each other. They have different temperaments but sometimes, the furry companions can show extraordinary affection towards one another. Just like in the case of this pooch, who came across an injured stray cat during a walk with its owner. The kitty was in a poor state with blood on her body and she couldn’t keep her eyes open. The owner and the dog couldn’t ignore the tiny creature and immediately rushed her to a hospital. Footage of the incident has melted multiple hearts on the internet, capturing the cat’s entire process of recovery.

“She was too small and her nose bled," the owner explained in the video. The veterinary expert theorized the nose bleeding could have been an outcome of her falling somewhere. But what’s more serious was that the cat also had the corner of her eye cracked and her ear bitten. Looking at her distressed situation, the owner wasn’t sure if the cat might survive. Her wounds were treated, in the hope that she will recuperate and respond better once healed. At one point in the clip, the kitten was seen crumpling inside a basket where she slept well. But the next obstacle was feeding the little munchkin.

Advertisement

She rejected the milk given to her and had no appetite owing to her poor mental health. Attempts to feed the furry creature were made every 2-3 hours and nothing came to fruition. But the dog refused to leave the cat’s side, the former continued to keep a watch on her. “After two days without food I almost thought she wouldn’t make it," the owner added. Amidst this, the dog was persistent in his antics of keeping close to the kitten. “The emotion between animals is very touching," the owner explained.

It was finally on the fourth day when the cat was able to feed on her own and there on make a full recovery. Toward the end, the video displayed glimpses of her playing with the dog’s baby clothes and affectionately interacting with the pooch. Take a look at it here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

The video has left a barrage of social media users gushing over the animals’ bond. While some called them “sweet fur babies", many also thanked the owners for rescuing the cat. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Animals are better than people." Another commented, “OMG, you really made me cut onions on this one." One more who shared a similar feeling added, “We’re gonna need a mop on aisle 3, my heart just melted."