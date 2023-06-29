Dog's Fearless Act Turns Social Media Upside Down With Memes And Laughter

A well-trained dog can be the greatest protector of its human family. Up until now, stories revolved around dogs making sure their homes are safe from human intruders. But this dog is taking the win for protecting its home from animal intruders as well. In a video shared by ANI on their Twitter handle, a dog bravely scares away a leopard that entered the human establishment. The CCTV footage shows a dog peacefully lying in a corner at night. It is so eerily silent that the dog might not catch your eye instantly. Soon enough, a leopard slithers its way into the rural area. Altered, the dog begins barking. The leopard looks a little taken aback. Soon enough, the dog who has taken the security of the home upon himself leaves the intruder no option but to retreat. The clip shows the leopard leaving the scene.

While it takes a moment for the leopard to enter the scene, the wait is worth what unfolds. The tweet alongside the clip shares that the video is from Rahuri Taluka from Maharashtra. It read, “Maharashtra: A dog scared away a leopard that entered the rural area of Rahuri taluka in Ahmednagar. (Video Source: Forest Department)." Check out the daring charge of security by this dog right here:

Advertisement

There was a flurry of reactions in the clip. Some remarked that the dog was lucky the leopard got startled and left. Others mentioned that the dog seemed just as scared but stood its ground. To a few, there was a life lesson hidden in the video. They remarked how size does not matter as long as you have the fight within you to raise your voice. “‘Even a dog is a lion on its street’—- It is proved now and many times in the past also," a tweet read.

Another user wrote, “Lucky the leopard got startled & left."

A user tweeted, “It’s not the dog in the fight but fight in the dog that matters. Life lesson for everyone. No need to get bullied by the size, stand up, fight and raise your voice."

Advertisement

“Dog was scared too. Still, he tried his best to protect themselves and others." read a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Internet came up with some quirky and creative memes to showcase the entire situation. A hilarious meme fest was sparked on Twitter. Check out some of them right here: