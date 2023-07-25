Doja Cat Says She Doesn't Love Her Fans, Loses 200K Instagram Followers After Heated Controversy

Despite attempting to cover her tracks and remove digital evidence, Doja Cat couldn’t escape the aftermath of an online dispute with her fans over the weekend. In a now-deleted series of messages on Threads, the ‘Kiss Me More’ performer took shots at her fan base, particularly targeting several fan accounts referred to as “Kittenz." She even stated that she doesn’t love her fans because she doesn’t know them, which deeply upset her followers, leading many to unfollow her on social media.

It all started when she posted on Twitter’s clone app, stating, “My life my rules my style my attitude." A fan responded, urging her to express her love for them, as she usually does. In response, Doja said, “I don’t though cuz i don’t even know yall." Another fan, who was deeply taken aback by her comment, said, “And we don’t know you, but we have supported you through thick and thin. Mind you, you’d be NOTHING without us. You’d be working at a grocery store making songs on f**king garage band, miss high school dropout…"

This irked the rapper-singer and she fired back, “Nobody forced you, idk why you’re talking to me like you’re my mother bi**h you sound like a crazy person."

But the dispute didn’t end there. Doja also took issue with her fans showing love to her in ways she didn’t approve of. She discouraged her fans from adopting the nickname “Kittenz," and even criticised one fan for using her government name as their screen name, calling it “creepy."

“My fans don’t name themselves s***," she wrote on her Threads account, rebuking the use of the nickname, as reported by various outlets that captured screenshots of the tweets. Subsequently, she called for an end to her fan accounts.

A fan even tried to mend the situation, asking, “what should I change my name to then since you don’t like the term kitten?" Doja’s response was straightforward, “Just delete the entire account and rethink everything; it’s never too late."

As a result of the controversy, several prominent fan pages on Twitter, including Doja HQ, The Kittens Room, and Doja Cat News, have either deactivated their accounts or said their goodbyes. Even the American rapper herself has now deactivated her Threads account.