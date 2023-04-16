Dolphin Eating Up Eight Venomous Sea Snakes in Old Video Shocks Scientists

Last year, the US Navy teamed up with some adorable dolphins and gave them a special assignment: wear some fancy GoPro cameras and capture some incredible footage of the ocean. Well, the results were jaw-dropping and left scientists in complete shock!

The footage shows these playful creatures chasing after fish like champions and even devouring some venomous sea snakes like it’s no big deal. This unexpected behaviour had the scientists scratching their heads since eating venomous snakes can be risky business for dolphins.

In fact, this research project was a collaboration between the National Marine Mammal Foundation in San Diego, California and the US Navy. They recruited a pair of expert bottlenose dolphins who are trained to detect underwater mines with their sonar calls. The cameras were waterproof and live-streaming, allowing the researchers to get a firsthand view of what the dolphins were up to.

Although the dolphins weren’t technically “on the clock" during their video project, the scientists were eager to see what they could capture. However, things took a surprising turn when one of the dolphins opted for a meal that no one saw coming - a yellow-bellied sea snake! The researchers were totally caught off guard, as they hadn’t anticipated the dolphins would go after such risky prey.

Dr. Barb Linnehan, director of medicine at the National Marine Mammal Foundation, explained to Business Insider, “I’ve read that other large vertebrates rarely prey on the yellow-bellied sea snake. There are reports of leopard seals eating and then regurgitating them."

“This snake does have the potential to cause neurotoxicity after ingestion and its venom is considered fairly dangerous," he added.

But this little daredevil dolphin had a stomach of steel and showed no signs of discomfort or sickness after her daring meal. Scientists are still baffled as to why the dolphin went for such a risky snack, but they have a theory. Since she was born in captivity, perhaps she never learned to be cautious about her food choices.

According to the study authors, “Perhaps the dolphin’s lack of experience in feeding with dolphin groups in the wild led to the consumption of this outlier prey."

The study, which documented the surprising event, was published in the scientific journal PLOS ONE in August 2022. It appears to be a one-of-a-kind incident that continues to intrigue researchers and animal lovers alike.

