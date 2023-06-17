‘Donate, Retire, Travel’: What People Would Do If Money Wasn’t An Issue

There is an age-old question “What would you do if money was not an issue?". It has sparked countless daydreams and fantasies for many individuals. Often, the pursuit of our passions and dreams takes a backseat in the face of financial constraints. However, a recent tweet has ignited heartwarming conversations, inviting people to envision a world where money is not a barrier to their aspirations. The tweet, which poses the thought-provoking question, has opened the floodgates to inspiring and touching discussions. People on the internet came together to talk about what individuals would truly pursue if they were not limited by financial concerns.

Advertisement

From career ambitions to personal goals and philanthropic endeavours, the responses have shown the power of dreams and the resilience of the human spirit. The tweet encouraged people to reconnect with their inner desires. It has also asked people to challenge the notion that financial limitations should dictate the course of one’s life. While some users were able to do so, others remarked that they would be doing just what they were doing in the present.

A Twitter user wrote, “If money was not a factor in my life, my dream would be to establish and run a comprehensive pet shelter."

Another tweet read, “I’d start an adventure camp for boys with the goal of encouraging them to become great men - protective, competent, professional and productive; committed family men who lead by example and want the best for their spouse and kids."

Advertisement

“Help people use creative storytelling to rewrite the story of their lives… still building this now," read a tweet.

Advertisement

Some people had a completely different idea of relaxing if money was not a problem. Like this user for example who tweeted, “Drinking cocktails under a Palm in a paradise beach. Waking up at 6 am for some sport: CrossFit, kickboxing, surfing. Then some hours of Art, Design, and Creative work research, and direct to the cocktail time! Hahaha."

“Build - or convert - a big warehouse into a stunning wellness, nutrition, educational centre (and a treehouse office for me inside) - and doing the same work that I am doing now," read a tweet.

Another user wrote, “Same thing, but the location would be upgraded. Creating animations in a small personal studio, a short walk from an old restored farmhouse on a woodsy 50 acres."