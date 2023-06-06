‘Dono Same Lag Rahe Ho’: Kid's Reaction To Seeing Parents’ Wedding Video Is So Pure

Kids find it incredibly fascinating to see videos and pictures from their parents’ wedding festivities, sparking curious questions in their innocent minds. In a captivating video, shared by digital content creator Manasee Agarwal, we witness one such adorable moment. The video showcases her son engrossed in watching a clip from their sangeet ceremony. As the couple gracefully dances to the melodious beats of Be Intehaan from the movie Race 2, the boy’s gaze remains fixed on the screen. With pure sincerity, he utters the words that melt hearts, “Tumlog dono abhi bhi same lag rage ho. (You guys still look the same)."

Sharing the video, Manasee wrote in the caption, “We look the same was music to my ears. What did your kids say when they saw your wedding video?"

Advertisement

With over 2 million views, the video has undoubtedly struck a chord with parents who have had similar experiences with their young children. Users have shared anecdotes connecting with the innocence and genuine observation of the child in the video.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “My son praised saying I am looking like Cinderella but my daughter cried alot saying ‘meku chodke gaye’. (You left me)."

“How kids have firm opinions these days yaaa," read a comment.

In a light-hearted manner, a user joked, “What in the Hindi serial wedding you guys had?"

It seems some kids weren’t happy that they were not invited to the wedding. A comment read, “My son was upset that he wasn’t invited and said why did I choose to do all this jazzy show and why was I so over dressed."

Advertisement

“Mine started crying- asking me WHERE AM I? Ab isko kya jawab dun, shaadi hui tabhi aap aaye. (Now, how do I respond to this? You came only after the wedding happened)," said a user.

Another video featuring a young boy recently captured the hearts of social media users. In the video, the little boy is dancing with all his heart prior to undergoing a surgery. The boy, wearing a hospital gown, exudes energy as he moves through the corridors of the hospital.