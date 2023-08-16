Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Don't Blink Else You Will Miss This Life Saver's Heavy Weight Act At Gym

After the weight plates are removed from one side, the rod slips from the rack almost hitting the man resting on the bench.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 14:43 IST

Delhi, India

The person was at the right place at the right time. (Photo Credits: Instagram)
The person was at the right place at the right time. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hitting the gym is a norm for every fitness enthusiast. But a video doing the rounds on the Internet shows how a fairly normal day at the gym can almost turn into a nightmare. If not anything, the recorded visual footage will surely remind you of the horror film franchise Final Destination. The video depicts how a man, presumably taking rest, sitting on a bench, after toiling hard at the gym would have faced grievous injuries from a lifting rod falling on his head had his gym partner’s quick reflexes not come to his rescue.

The video was dropped on Instagram on August 15. “Right place at the right time!" read the caption. It opens to show the man casually resting on a bench, looking sideways. Soon, another man strolls inside the gym premise, unaware that he would become a lifesaver for his fellow gym mate. Moments after he shakes hands with someone else, a horrifying incident starts to unfold. A person was also seen standing on the opposite side of a gym machine presumably removing the weight.

But, in a shocking turn of events, when the weight was shifted, the iron rod was captured toppling down from the top of the rack. The metal rod falls directly aimed at the head of the man, sitting on the bench. Realising that his gym partner’s life was in trouble, the other person, who entered the gym a few moments ago, rushed to action. In a swift motion, he catches the metal bar with one hand, stopping it from falling on the other person’s head. The video ends with the other gym-goers gathering around the lifesaver man, who seemed to suffer a little injury from grabbing the iron rod.

    • The video has sparked numerous reactions from social media users, many of whom lauded the man for his quick movements and reflex action. “He deserved applause from all of them instantly… It was truly life-saving guys," wrote one user. “This could have gone wrong on so many levels. Glad that there was the right person at the right place and time to save the day," noted another. “That was a skull crusher" commented another person.

    The video has staked up over 48,000 views so far.

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: August 16, 2023, 14:27 IST
    last updated: August 16, 2023, 14:43 IST
