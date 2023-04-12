Dramatic Footage: People Run To Safety As Building Demolition Goes Wrong

Twitter just saw some demolition drama that will have viewers on the edge of their seats. In a video that’s sure to make anyone’s jaw drop, a massive building demolition takes a wild and unexpected turn. Picture it: a towering structure, ready to come crashing down at the push of a button. The crowd is hushed, the cameras are rolling, and the countdown begins. What happens next? The building doesn’t fall straight down like it’s supposed to. Instead, it starts to tilt dangerously to one side. The crowd, which was watching from a safe distance, quickly realised that this is no ordinary demolition. They scatter like ants to avoid getting dangerously hurt in the situation. As the building continues to tilt, it looks like it will come crashing down on top of them any second. It tumbles to the ground in a sideways flop, raising a lot of dust but thankfully everyone on site seemed safe. The location where the incident took place is unknown.

A few social media users were scratching their heads as to why such a perfectly usable building was getting demolished in the first place. To them, it seemed like a waste of resources. Others remarked that it seemed the demolition itself was not handled by professionals. “What would lead to such demolitions when the project is nearly halfway finished?" wrote a Twitter user.

Another user wrote, “I was really hoping for it to collapse the other way and cause a literal domino effect."

“…and this, dear friends, is how really tall buildings actually fall when not professionally demolished. Don’t blame me, Blame physics," read a tweet.

Perhaps the most recent and perfectly professional idea of demolition was Noida’s Supertech Twin Towers. After months of preparation and planning, the high-rise Supertech twin towers were finally demolished on August 28 at 2:30 pm. The demolition was ordered by the Supreme Court in August 2021 after it found that the construction of the Apex and Ceyane buildings violated the minimum distance norms. The demolition process was completed in just 9 seconds, bringing the nine-year-long legal battle to an end. Edifice Engineering, a Mumbai-based company, was responsible for the demolition of the towers, using the waterfall implosion method to bring them down. The demolition resulted in a massive 80,000-85,000 tonnes of debris. Of this, 50,000-55,000 tonnes of debris was to be used for filling at the demolition site, while the rest was to be transported to specific locations.

