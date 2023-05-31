Dream Job Alert: This Company Will Pay You Rs 10 Lakh To Play Games

With the rapid advancements in technology and changing paradigms, the belief that playing mobile games couldn’t translate into a lucrative profession is a thing of the past. Gaming can be as rewarding as any other career. Take iQOO for example. The leading smartphone brand is on the lookout for its inaugural Chief Gaming Officer (CGO). Turning passion into a profession this lucky person will be rewarded with a handsome sum of Rs 10 lakh for a six-month term. The exciting opportunity is specifically targeted toward young gaming enthusiasts under the age of 25, providing them with a chance to turn their love for gaming into a fulfilling and lucrative career. The chosen CGO will collaborate closely with iQOO’s leadership team, sharing valuable gaming insights and contributing to the development of a comprehensive smartphone package tailored exclusively for gamers.

Calling it the “coolest role in the world" on their official website, the company is seeking someone to “be the voice of mobile gamers within iQoo". This includes aspects such as gameplay, gaming style, presentation, and game interpretations. Additionally, the CGO will have the unique privilege of working alongside top gamers and gaming communities across India, exchanging experiences and shaping the future of mobile gaming.

Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO, emphasised the brand’s acknowledgement of the immense passion and active participation of GenZ in the gaming realm, reported Business Today. Recognising their distinctive preferences and influence, iQOO aims to redefine the gaming and entertainment landscape by delivering thrilling gaming experiences to Indian gamers.

The company also stated that one of the benefits of this role is “access to a dynamic and innovative environment, where mobile gaming expertise will play a crucial role in advancing iQoo’s gaming strategy."

Business Today also reported that India’s gaming industry witnessed an unprecedented surge in growth in 2022. Among them, GenZ accounts for a staggering 17 per cent of global game downloads. Moreover, they boast an astonishing 2 billion monthly active users. iQOO’s CGO initiative provides an exceptional opportunity for GenZ to embark on a transformative journey as the brand’s Chief Gaming Officer. They are set to pave the way for aspiring gamers to turn their passion into a promising profession.

To be a part of this groundbreaking venture, interested participants can visit their official website or register through their Instagram handles. The only conditions to keep in mind are that the participants should fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years. They should be a citizen of India and of course, avid gamers.