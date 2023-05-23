Drop Everything And Watch This Desi Boy's Face-Off With US Man, Smiles Guaranteed

An Indian teen’s humble interaction with a US food blogger is winning hearts on social media. YouTuber Desi Chris’ research about the Indian take on traditional American food took him to Krishna Nagar in Delhi, where he enjoyed drinking hot tea and hogging up some delicious Kulhad Pizza. But it was during his stop at a Hot Dog street shop that he came across a 16-year-old school student whose mannerisms have left the internet impressed. The YouTuber began the interaction by asking the boy ‘You eat?"

The school student kicked off the conversation on a hilarious note by replying, “Yes, that’s why I grew up. Because I eat." The spontaneous exchange continued leading Chris to offer that he’ll play for the teen’s food. “My treat. I love to keep giving students food. Just study hard," says the YouTuber. While selecting the option from the displayed menu the boy says, “I’ll have a hotdog but I’ll pay." The YouTuber insists the boy allow him to pay.

Advertisement

In the video, the YouTuber also captures the making process of the Indian-style paneer cheese Hot Dog. While filming the reaction to the dish, the boy reappears in the video frame, casually asking Chris about his home country. The YouTuber also offers him food from his plate, “Do you want to try? I have so much food here."

The boy promptly replies, “That’s the thing Indian food is delicious but it gets heavy soon."

The YouTuber gave full marks to the Indian boy for his on-point comment.

Advertisement

Toward the end, the teen boy is seen paying for himself while humbly declining Chris’ offer.

Watch the clip here:

A barrage of social media users flooded the comment section of Desi Chris’ video with great appreciation for the Indian teen. “Soft and well-spoken boy. He did not take up on your offer to pay for the hotdog. He has dignity too," a user wrote while another commented, “The young man just won me over. Extremely well-mannered and a real representation of India. Hope you do really well in life."

Advertisement

One more joined, “That kid is so well-mannered! He stole the show." A user shared their highlight from the clip, “You eat? Yes, that’s why I grew up. So Spontaneous."

The Indian boy also helped the YouTuber to rate the food before the Vlog came to an end.