Drunk Man Bites Police Dog 'Multiple Times' To Resist Arrest

A drunk man was arrested after biting a police dog, assaulting two troopers, and resisting arrest in Delaware, US. The incident occurred early Saturday morning in the Wilmington parking lot at 1.41 am. In an official statement released on the Delaware State Police’s website, the accused is identified to be Jamal Wing. Police officials claimed that the 47-year-old man bit a K9 multiple times while evading arrest after a traffic stop. Jamal was pulled over for speeding his Toyota Camry on a highway. The officials initiated a traffic stop and the man halted inside a parking lot.

Jamal reportedly exited his vehicle without being told by the troopers, moreover, he refused to comply with the requests of him returning back to the car. When officials made an attempt to detain him, Jamal forcibly resisted arrest before biting a K9. “Wing continued to resist and bit the DSP K9 multiple times. Wing was taken into custody a short time later and troopers smelled alcohol coming from his breath and detected signs of impairment," the police said.

He sustained injuries during the altercation and was taken to a medical centre by EMS for treatment. But the 47-year-old continued to evade arrest even at the hospital. He harmed a trooper and the tussle damaged Delaware State Police property. “At the hospital, Wing continued to resist and assaulted a trooper causing the trooper injury and damaging Delaware State Police property," the police officials added.