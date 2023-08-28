Drunk Woman in Vadodara Abuses, Attacks Cops, Aggressive Video is Now Viral

A video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows a drunk woman from Vadodara fighting aggressively with the cops. She has now been detained for her absurd behaviour. The woman was in such a condition even after alcohol is banned in Gujarat. This shows that liquor is still being sold and consumed in Gujarat even after alcohol has been banned in the state. In the video, the woman can be seen abusing and trying to hit the cops on the road.

Also Read: Delhi Woman Slaps, Attacks On-duty Police Constable, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Advertisement

She is being stopped by a female constable. However, that hardly makes any difference. She is constantly trying to attack those cops. The ruckus started when she was caught driving under the influence of alcohol. As of now, a case has been registered against the woman.

Have a look at the horrifying video:

Since being uploaded, the video has gone viral and gathered multiple responses on social media. According to reports, initially, the woman tried to film the police officer who stopped her car for a check. Then, a woman police officer asked the woman not to film her. She completely ignored this and continued to film the police officer. This is when the police officer was forced to take the woman’s mobile phone and thsi resulted in a fight.