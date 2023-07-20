Dubai-based Daughter Brings 10 Kg Tomatoes As Gift For Mother In India

Tomato prices have been skyrocketing in India with some reports claiming that it is being sold at Rs 250 kg in some parts of the country. Amid all this, a Twitter user recently shared an intriguing gift that her sister, based in Dubai, sent to their mother in India- 10 kilograms of tomatoes.

The Twitter user with the handle @Full_Meals and name ‘Revs’ wrote on the micro-blogging platform, “My sister is coming to India from Dubai for her children’s summer holidays and she asked my mum if she wanted anything from Dubai and my mother said to bring 10 kilos of tomatoes. And so now she has packed 10 kg tomatoes in a suitcase and sent it."

In another tweet, the user disclosed that her sister carefully packed the tomatoes in Pearlpet storage jars, which were then placed inside her suitcase and transported from Dubai to India.

The user’s tweet has gone viral and others have been sharing their reactions by liking, retweeting, sharing memes and commenting. One user questioned, “How will she store it? Maybe freeze it?? Can it???? Yall all eat at the same place??? Or do I not know how quickly tomatoes get used ???? So many questions??? I was hoarding tomato and it’s starting to rot I’m cutting around it."

To this user, Revs replied, “Ahahahha. As a family, we use a ridiculous amount of tomatoes so I will make…like a pickle, a chutney, bring some for me."