Dubai Housewife Married A Millionaire And Now She's 'Tired Of Life Of Pretence'

Twenty-three-year-old Linda Andrade, who associates herself as an original Dubai housewife, has shared her unusual story on TikTok. Originally from Jordan, she tied the knot with the famous crypto trader Ricky Andrade at the age of 19. Ever since then, she has been living a luxurious life in a beautiful home.

According to Linda Andrade, she is tired of her life of pretence. She revealed that her husband buys her a lot of stuff, and spends a large amount of money on things such as designer bags, dazzling Cartier, and Van Cleef jewellery. She also disclosed that another challenge of being a rich man’s wife is the pressure to look perfect all the time.

Another challenge, according to Linda Andrade, is that they are always on the go. As they continue to travel from one country to another, she gets tired, and her body and mind are not at peace. Additionally, the couple is always accompanied by security guards wherever they go, making it difficult for them to lead a private life. She is not allowed to go anywhere by herself.

Advertisement

A successful businesswoman

Do not think for a second that Linda Andrade is not successful herself. She happens to be an extremely accomplished businesswoman, who runs several companies. Moreover, she also has 528000 followers and 19 million likes on Tiktok. The netizens were surprised to learn that having a millionaire husband can also have a downside.