Dubai Sheikh's Huge Hummer Towers Over Regular Cars on Road, Old Video Goes Viral Again

Once again, the internet is buzzing with an old video featuring the enormous Hummer H1 ‘X3,’, which belongs to none other than the automobile enthusiast and Dubai billionaire, Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan. Famously known as the ‘Rainbow Sheikh of Dubai,’ he has an unmatched passion for crafting gigantic versions of his favorite vehicles.

This viral video captures the imposing presence of the ‘X3’ as it towers over regular-sized cars on the road. Baffled users had mixed reactions to the sight, with one user humourously stating, “That’s a big bummer tbh…" while another couldn’t help but express their desire to take it for a drive, despite acknowledging its not-so-appealing look.

Watch the Viral Video:

Advertisement

While most people would consider a regular Hummer H1 large enough, this is not the case for Sheikh Nahyan, for whom “too small" is a foreign concept. With an astonishing net worth of approximately $20 billion and ownership of four car museums in the UAE, his collection extends beyond the ‘X3.’ Alongside this humongous Hummer, he possesses a massive Jeep, a gargantuan Power Wagon, and other intriguing mystery vehicles that have piqued the curiosity of many.

The dimensions of the Sheikh’s ‘X3’ are truly mind-boggling, measuring about 46 feet in length, 21.6 feet in height, and 19 feet in width. Powered by individual diesel engines on each wheel, this monstrous vehicle is not just for show; it is fully operational and boasts impressive four-wheel-drive capabilities.

Inside ‘X3,’ one might not find a perfect mirror of its exterior grandeur, but it does offer some surprising amenities. Equipped with a toilet and sink, it hints at the possibility of being transformed into a luxurious mobile space, similar to the Sheikh’s massive 1950 Power Wagon, which is designed with bedrooms akin to a hotel.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Sheikh’s automobile fascination is not limited to the Hummer; he owns a staggering 718 4×4 vehicles, earning him a Guinness World Record for the largest collection of such cars.