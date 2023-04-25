Duck Or Rabbit - Can You Spot The Hidden Animal In This Image?

Optical illusions are fascinating and puzzling images that trick our brains into seeing things that aren’t really there. They can be found in art, nature and everyday objects. These illusions take advantage of the way our brain processes visual information, leading to misinterpretations. Some optical illusions play with our sense, while others use colour and contrast to create the illusion of movement or shape. Can you spot the illusion in the following image? Take a moment to observe the image closely and see if you can figure out if it’s a duck or a rabbit.

Shared by Instagram Optical Illusion, sharing the picture the page asked, “Which did you see first?"

Advertisement

Some observers had the ability to perceive both a rabbit and a duck in the optical illusion. They noted that the duck’s face was clearly visible, but the body appeared to be that of a rabbit. On the other hand, there were individuals who struggled to perceive the duck in the image despite their best efforts.

Several users expressed their difficulty in seeing a duck in the optical illusion, with one asking “How the hell is that a duck?" while another questioned, “Where is the duck?"A third commented on their inability to see a duck, while a fourth stated that they could only see rabbits and no ducks.

Advertisement

One user provided a solution for the optical illusion, explaining that “The duck is basically located where the rabbits ears are because that is the beak of the duck, weird but true!"

If you are still struggling to understand this optical illusion, let us try to explain it to you.

Advertisement

By focusing on certain aspects of the image, the viewer can see either a duck or a rabbit. At first glance, the image appears to be a rabbit, but upon closer inspection of the rabbit’s ear, a beak can also be observed, resembling that of a duck. Interestingly, the same beak can also be interpreted as the rabbit’s ear, leading to an optical illusion.

By switching focus between these elements, the viewer can see both animals in the same image.

Read all the Latest News here