Duo's Flawless Moves To Vicky Kaushal And Sara Ali Khan’s Tere Vaaste Need Your Attention

Tere Vaaste from the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, has taken the internet by storm. It has inspired numerous viral videos, with people showcasing their dance skills and creating beautiful renditions. One particular video by Instagram users Noel Alexander and Riti Soni has captured the hearts of the internet, garnering over 3 million views. Social media users can’t get enough of their charm and impressive moves, making it a must-watch for anyone looking to be entertained.

Sharing the video, Noel appreciated her dance partner and wrote, “From chup to bahot saare baatein. You are a Beautiful Human."

The dance performance has received an overwhelming response since it was shared online. The video has been flooded with numerous comments from viewers who can’t help but appreciate their exceptional talent and moves.

A user wrote, “I love it so much when people take trending songs and put their own unique choreography and twist to it - keep it up."

Appreciating the duo’s dance moves, a user wrote, “Till now, the bestest dance on this song."

One person wrote, “Those expressions," while another added, “So smooth.

A user loved the dance so much that he tagged Vicky Kaushal in the comments and suggested, “See this amazing choreography."

Previously, a German woman named Juli Sharma impressed social media with her dance video. The clip featured her performing to the beats of Tere Vaaste on a busy foot-over bridge.

Adding humour in the caption, Juli wrote, “Train mere bina nikal gaya. (The train left without me)."

Social media users have been showering Juli with praise for her courage to showcase her talent in a public space.