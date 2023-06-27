Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » 'Dus Bahane': Desis on Twitter Choose Songs From 90s, 2000s They Still Vibe On

Viral Twitter trend: Bollywood buffs list songs from 90s, 2000s that still fresh.

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 13:13 IST

Delhi, India

‘Dus Bahane’: Desi Twitter Chooses Songs From 90s, 2000s They Still Vibe On (Photo Credits: Twitter)
‘Dus Bahane’: Desi Twitter Chooses Songs From 90s, 2000s They Still Vibe On (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Rewind back to the nostalgic era when stepping foot into our homes after a long day at school meant rushing to switch on the television. Aside from the captivating world of cartoons, there was one particular allure that held us transfixed to our TV sets. It was the mesmerising symphony of iconic songs, their magnetic pull forcing us to commit their lyrics to memory. These timeless melodies, even after decades, continue to evoke a sense of freshness and resonance. They possessed the ability to transcend time, whether they were spirited dance numbers or heart-stirring romantic ballads. The recent trend on Twitter, where Desis poured out their hearts, seeking to identify “that song from the 90s or early 2000s that still resonates with you," is a testament to this enduring charm.

From the Twitter list, first up is the evergreen “Dus Bahane" that possesses an infectious energy, captivating millennials who simply can’t resist moving to its beats. And who can forget the timeless “Aankhein Khuli" from the film ‘Mohabbatein’, which continues to hold its iconic status even today?

But wait, it didn’t just have the songs from 2000s. Indian Twitter also ventured a little further into the past, to the year 1992, recalling “Saat Samundar" that not only dominated the charts but also defined an entire era.

And how could they not mention undying popularity of “Chaiyya Chaiyya" which is such that it was recently played during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the USA, where the South Asian capella group, Penn Masala, delivered a live rendition of several Bollywood songs at the White House.

Meanwhile, there’s an entire list of such songs that have transcended time and remained etched in our memories.

    • No doubt, such songs not just resonate with the millennials but also bridge generations through the universal language of music.

