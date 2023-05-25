Dutch Man, Paralysed For The Last 12 Years, Starts Walking Again After Brain Implants

Technological advancements have revolutionised our lives so much that it has transformed the way we look at the world. From artificial intelligence to virtual reality, innovations have pushed the boundaries in many fields, including medical. Gert-Jan Oskam’s life story is no less than an exceptional case of such technological miracle. Oskam, 40, of Netherlands’ Leiden, lost his ability to stand and walk normally following a motorcycling accident 12 years ago. It happened in China in 2011. Thanks to advancements in science, he is able to walk again. A digital brain implant allowed him to move his legs just by thinking about it.

The Metro reports that a “wireless digital bridge," as it is known, was developed by neuroscientists at the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL) or Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne in Switzerland, to re-establish the link that had been severed between the brain and the spinal cord. Gert-Jan Oskam can stand, walk, and even climb stairs because of this brain-spine interface, which gives him back control over his legs. The researchers claimed that Oskam was able to regain some of the lost brain function due to this technology as he is able to demonstrate motor skills without the digital bridge.

“To walk, the brain must send a command to the region of the spinal cord responsible for the control of movements. When there is a spinal cord injury, this communication is interrupted. Our idea was to re-establish this communication with a digital bridge – an electronic communication between the brain and the region of the spinal cord that is still intact and can control the leg movements," said Gregoire Courtine, who is a professor of neuroscience at the EPFL.

He added: “For the first time this digital bridge bypasses an injury, restoring the communication between two regions of the central nervous system that are disconnected. What we observed is a digital repair of the spine, a recovery of neurological function that he has lost for many years."

Oskam had previously taken part in a trial by Courtine. In 2018, the professor’s team discovered that using technology to stimulate the lower spine could help people re-learn how to walk. The advancements Oskam made after three years stalled. When the study resumed, he attended 40 neurorehabilitation sessions and now, with a great recovery, he is able to walk at least 100 metres (328 ft) at a stretch, on some days.

Courtine and his team have “captured the thoughts of Gert-Jan, and translated these thoughts into a stimulation of the spinal cord to re-establish voluntary movement."