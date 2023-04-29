Dutch 'Vicky Donor' Who Fathered at Least 550 Children Banned from Donating Sperm

Jonathan Meijer, a prolific sperm donor who fathered at least 550 children in the Netherlands and other countries, has been permanently banned from donating sperm by a Dutch court, according to multiple news media outlets.

The decision came after the mother of a child conceived with the donor’s sperm and a foundation representing other parents brought an injunction against the 41-year-old Dutchman.

The Hague District Court, which did not reveal the donor’s full name due to Dutch privacy laws, found that he provided sperm to Dutch fertility clinics, a clinic in Denmark, and to other people he connected with through advertisements and online forums.

Although the court didn’t reveal his name, The New York Times (NYT) identified the man as Jonathan Jacob Meijer.

Meijer faced legal action from the Dutch Donor Child Foundation, an organization advocating for the rights of children born through sperm donation, as well as a mother who had a child with his donated sperm, according to NYT.

As a result, the court issued its ruling, permanently prohibiting Meijer from donating sperm again.

In a court hearing, the donor’s lawyer claimed that his client wanted to help parents who could not conceive. However, the judge who heard the civil case said that the donor “deliberately lied" to prospective parents about his donation history to persuade them to choose him as a donor.

Under Dutch law, sperm donors are allowed to produce a maximum of 25 children with 12 mothers.

However, the court found that the donor misled prospective parents about his donation history, and as a result, many families are now part of a huge kinship network with hundreds of half-siblings.

This story is reminiscent of the 2012 Bollywood film “Vicky Donor," which explores the life of a sperm donor in India. While the film is a work of fiction, it sheds light on the importance of transparency and ethics in sperm donation.

