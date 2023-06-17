Earn Rs 1.2 Lakh Per Day For Horsehair Braiding, Check Other Odd But High-paying Jobs

Most of us must have thought at some point of opting for a fun and exciting profession but dropped the thought in the belief that it doesn’t have bright prospects. However, There are many odd but well-paying jobs in the world. According to a Daily Mail report, horsehair braiding (straightening a horse’s mane and tail) is a lucrative job with a salary of around Rs 1,20,000 per day.

As stated in the report, the horse’s mane and tail are braided before any activity. For this work, people are paid $150 per hour (Rs 12,000) and if you work for 8-10 hours a day the total amount could go upto Rs 1,20,000. Those who become experts in horsehair braiding can get well-paid jobs in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Kuwait, Qatar and Iran where it is a well-established business.

Similarly, bloodstock agent is also a high-paying job where an independent professional is available to advise and assist a client, in all matters connected with thoroughbred racing and breeding. A bloodstock agent does this work for an agreed fee.

Another such job is broodmare manager. They supervise the care and management of pregnant mares, young foals and weanlings (young, weaned horses below the age of one year). They must have a thorough knowledge of the reproductive physiology of horses.