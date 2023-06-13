Earthquake in Delhi: Memes 'Rock' Twitter As Delhiites Experience Yet Another Tremor

An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale struck Jammu and Kashmir this afternoon, causing tremors that were felt in Delhi and several parts of north India. The earthquake occurred shortly after 1:30 pm and lasted for a brief duration, without causing any reported damages. The impact of the tremors extended to cities such as Chandigarh, Jaipur, and other regions in Jammu and Kashmir. Surprisingly, the earthquake was so strong that it reached as far as Islamabad, Lahore, and neighboring areas in Pakistan, according to initial reports. In response to the incident, some people on Twitter shared memes, finding solace in humour amidst the frequent recurrence of such events in the national capital in recent times.

No doubt, the viral meme storm hit the internet after the earthquake tremors rocked Delhi! So, without any further ado, check out how Dilli Wale refused to keep calm and unleashed their meme power, turning a tense situation into a hilarious affair.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.4, Occurred on 13-06-2023, 13:33:42 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.82, Depth: 6 Km, Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India," tweeted the National Center for Seismology, confirming the details of the earthquake. According to the NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 6 kilometers.

Describing the impact, a local from Srinagar shared, “The earthquake scared school children. People in shops rushed out. It was scary. This was more intense than the tremors last week…" It appears that just a few days ago, on June 10, another earthquake measuring 3.9 in magnitude shook Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, with its epicenter in Ladakh, as confirmed by officials.