Eat Chili and Chocolate to Reduce the Effects of Jet Lag

How do you cope with jet lag when flying to far-flung destinations? The Australian airline Qantas has looked into this question with the help of scientists. And the answer may lie in the food served on board the aircraft. You’ve tried everything: melatonin pills, getting as much sleep as possible during the flight, adapting to the destination’s time before departure, avoiding sleeping pills or wearing compression stockings. But there’s nothing you can do, and every time you take a long-haul flight, you just can’t seem to get the fatigue caused by jet lag under control.

Against all odds, the solution could lie in the in-flight food. Indeed, it’s important to eat a balanced diet during a flight, if you want to arrive at your best. While many travelers confide that they sometimes have too many glasses of wine to help them doze off, doctors are adamant that drinking alcohol is strongly discouraged during air travel. This is because it dehydrates the body and disrupts sleep. But to better cope with the transition from one time zone to another, two surprising foods may be of assistance: chili and chocolate. These are the findings of a large-scale experiment conducted by the Australian airline Qantas, in conjunction with the Charles Perkins Centre at the University of Sydney.

Advertisement

The carrier is gearing up to start operating ultra-long-haul direct flights from Sydney to New York and London by 2025. Just prior to Covid, Qantas carried out so-called research flights as part of its Project Sunrise initiative to determine ways of improving the well-being of passengers on such a long flight. As such, 23 human guinea pigs were closely monitored by scientists during these experimental flights. They were fitted with devices that recorded their movements, light exposure and sleep patterns.

The researchers concluded that the culinary dimension should not be overlooked. The question of menus is usually approached from a purely gustatory point of view, since taste and smell are altered in the air. Salty and sweet flavors, for example, are less intense, while bitter and acid flavors are much more resistant to atmospheric pressure. However, menu choices could now also be carefully considered to help passengers fall asleep. During these experiments, Australian scientists encouraged wakefulness and sleep by using specific dishes, including “fish and chicken paired with fast-acting carbohydrates, as well as comfort foods like soups and milk-based desserts," says Qantas. The reason is simple: it’s all about encouraging the production of an amino acid called tryptophan, which makes it easier to fall asleep.