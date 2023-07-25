Eating a Vegan Diet Can Significantly Reduce Emissions, Study Finds

A major scientific study has investigated the impact of our eating habits on the planet. The researchers behind the study questioned over 55,000 people in the UK, including meat-eaters, fish-eaters, vegetarians and vegans. The scientists found that a vegan diet could cut greenhouse gas emissions by 75% compared to a diet rich in meat.

Eat vegan to protect the planet. While the idea may already be gaining ground among a growing number of environmentally minded citizens, the findings of this study could help swell their ranks. An extensive study, published in the journal, Nature Food, concludes that adopting a vegan diet could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 75% compared to a meat-rich diet — a significant reduction. Carried out by a team of researchers from Oxford University, this extensive study examined the impact of the eating habits of over 55,000 Britons. This vast sample included both “high" meat eaters (more than 100 grams a day) and “low" meat eaters (less than 50 grams a day), as well as fish-eaters, vegetarians and vegans. The study also took into account differences in food production methods, based on analysis of data from over 38,000 farms in 119 countries. “Modelled dietary scenarios often fail to reflect true dietary practice and do not account for variation in the environmental burden of food due to sourcing and production methods," the researchers explain.

Several criteria were taken into account to assess the impact of eating habits on the planet, such as land use, the risk of water pollution and the potential loss of biodiversity. The verdict: compared with meat-rich diets, vegan diets not only reduced land use by 75%, but also cut water use (54%), and reduced the destruction of wildlife by 66%. The study points out that differences of at least 30% were found between “low" and “high" meat eaters for most of these parameters. “Despite substantial variation due to where and how food is produced, the relationship between environmental impact and animal-based food consumption is clear and should prompt the reduction of the latter," the study authors conclude.