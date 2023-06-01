Egyptian Woman Kills Son, Cooks Part Of His Head And Eats

The Egyptian Public Prosecution has concluded that a woman accused of hacking her five-year-old son to death with a machete, cooking and eating part of his head, does not have any mental disorders. The suspect, 29-year-old Hanaa Mohamed Hassan, will face trial for the premeditated murder of her son, Youssef. Reports indicate that she allegedly killed him by striking his head three times with the murder weapon. She then dismembered his body to eliminate evidence but was apprehended before she could bury the body parts.

The disturbing details reveal that she allegedly cooked her son’s head and other flesh in boiling water on the stove before consuming them. The crime was initially discovered when the victim’s uncle stumbled upon body parts in buckets at the family home in Abu Shalabi, Ash Sharqiyah Governorate. The investigation indicates that Hassan murdered her son to prevent her ex-husband and his family from maintaining contact with Youssef or pursuing visitation rights legally.

During the investigation, it was determined that Hassan was mentally sound and had not consumed any substances that would affect her mental state. Shockingly, she confessed to police officers that she ate part of her son’s head because she wanted him to be with her forever. Hassan’s ex-husband, referred to as H.A., stated that the police prevented him from seeing his son due to the horrific scene. He explained that they had separated four years ago, and although he attempted reconciliation, she insisted on keeping him away from their child and fostering animosity towards him.

According to H.A., his son was the connection that kept him engaged with Hassan, and he regularly provided him with necessities. However, she started alienating their son and instilling hatred towards him, making it difficult for him to see the child. He had been attempting to communicate with her family to ensure his son’s well-being. Hassan expressed her intentions to the police, stating that she wanted to free herself and take revenge against the child’s father, who persistently tried to separate them.