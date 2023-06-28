Eid al-Adha 2023: Meet Lockdown, The Bihar Goat That Loves Chilled Cold Drinks

In Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, everyone is busy with preparations to celebrate the festival of Bakrid or Eid al-Adha with great pomp. This year, Bakrid falls on June 29 (Thursday) and commemorates the unwavering devotion of Prophet Ibrahim to Allah, exemplified by his readiness to sacrifice his son, Ismail. The bustling preparations for this joyous occasion are underway, evident in the vibrant goat marketplaces in the district.

Among the several goats on display, a standout figure dominates conversations and captivates the hearts of all who witness her, an impressive 80 kg Totapuri breed goat, named Lockdown. This animal has emerged as the centre of attraction, sparking a wave of excitement and garnering immense admiration from the local community.

Amid all the talk, what makes this goat stand out is her special way of dealing with the blistering heat- she enjoys cold water and chilled drinks! It might sound unbelievable, but in Maulanachak, Bhagalpur, this Totapuri breed goat has been spotted drinking chilled coco-cola. Witnessing the sight of the goat finding relief in cold drinks and water during the scorching weather adds even more fascination to its already captivating presence.

Shahid, a 70-year-old man, narrated the story behind naming their goat Lockdown. He told that the goat was born during the 2020 lockdown, and this is why they decided to name her Lockdown. While its market value has been set at Rs 1 lakh, Shahid has no intention of selling it. Instead, he said, “Lockdown will be sacrificed for my own family."