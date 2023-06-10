'Ek Gaya Dusra Aaayega': Internet Is Loving This Nani's Sassy Post-Breakup Advice

Love and breakups are an intricate part of life. And moving on from past relationships is often easier said than done. But if you genuinely want to move on, then this viral video is for you. In the clip, a Nani (grandmother) can be seen giving her a piece of post-breakup advice to her granddaughter, Kavya. When Kavya questions if she should process the break-up or not, the grandmother immediately said, “Naya Dhundho Aur Kya? (Find a new one)". When she asks “Matlab process na karein breakup ko? (you mean, don’t process the breakup?)", the grandmother says, “Kyu Karna? Kisliye Karna? Kaun Karta Hai Tumhare Liye? (why, and who does it for your?)"

Her Nani then talks about the importance of prioritising one’s own well-being. She reminds her granddaughter that life is too precious to live with regrets, questioning the need to waste it on sadness. She said, “Ek zindagi mili hai afsos manane ke liye? Agar kisi se breakup hua hai, bhaad me jaaye vo. Koi kami hai kya ladko ki? Ek gaya dusra aaayega. Achha aayega usse bhi. (Why waste your life regretting over someone who is no longer a part of it? Is there a shortage of boys? If you broke up with someone, forget about him. There are plenty of other single boys, and an even better one will come along.)"

Advertisement

In the heartfelt caption accompanying the video, Kavya wrote, “She makes everything seem and feel so easy." While the overlay text in the video read, “POV: Your nani gives you realist breakup advice."

Advertisement

Nani’s unfiltered and straightforward post-breakup advice video has taken the internet by storm, captivating the hearts of millions with its raw authenticity. As the view count climbs to an impressive 6 million, the comments section becomes a testament to the impact of her words. People from all corners of the digital realm are expressing their appreciation and love for the wisdom shared by this elderly woman.

A user commented, “Ek aisi Nani toh m bhi deserve krti hu."

Another user found inspiration and stated, “I will become this nani in future period."

A playful comment jokingly speculated, “Nani ji was definitely a heart breaker in her times."