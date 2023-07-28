Elderly Couple Recreates Old Memory In Unplanned Photoshoot; Smiles Guaranteed

In the midst of the era of online dating and the rising prevalence of divorces, the significance of marriage may seem to be diminishing. However, a heartwarming video shared by Sutej Pannu, a photographer, has the power to restore our faith in this age-old tradition. The video showcases a beautiful and endearing encounter between the photographer and a couple he approached for an impromptu photoshoot at a serene park. As the photoshoot unfolds, something magical happens at the location. The elderly couple is inspired to recreate an old photograph, presumably from their early days of marriage.

The video showcased the elderly couple posing for pictures. However, while the couple was posing for the pictures, Sutej asked them about their marriage. To his surprise, the old man remembered the date of the wedding. The old man told Sutej that they had been married for 64 years. During their conversation, Sutej asked them whether they have any old photographs in which they are posing as a couple. What happens next will melt your heart. The old man took out his wallet from his pocket and pulled out an old photograph of him and his wife from their younger days and showed Sutej.

Sutej then asked them to recreate the photograph. He asked them “Can we take one just like this photo." He instructed, “Let’s have you stand just like this photo." The couple recreated the old pose and for the cameras.

The video is winning the hearts of the users on the internet. People are in love with the fact that he still remembers the date and keeps a photograph of the couple in his wallet. The video was liked by over 14,00,000 people and got loads of comments.

Social media influencer Dolly Singh commented, “Why am I sobbing". While singer Shirley Setia dropped heart emojis. Another user said, “Awwww he keeps that picture in his wallet."