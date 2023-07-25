Elderly Couple's Bond In This Priceless Video Screams Love

The Internet is obsessing over this priceless video. In the clip, the couple is seen sitting together on a local train, and the husband affectionately opens a packet of biscuits to share with his wife. The genuine and tender connection they share has resonated deeply with viewers. A passenger, who happened to be in the same compartment, seemingly recorded this clip. The priceless moment has gone viral on the Internet with over 3 million views.

The video was captioned as, “Love is precious," while the overlay text read, “Falling in love is easy but staying in love is very special." Check it out here:

Advertisement

The video of the elderly couple from Kolkata has struck a chord with social media users and has attracted numerous comments. People are showering their love on the couple’s bond. A user wrote, “In this era of situationship heartbreak it’s too tough to fall for the same person everyday," while another one said, “How sweet couple."

“Who says love is cruel," read a comment. “What a lovely moment," said another social media user.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, another video of an elderly couple went viral, as they recreated the iconic Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee song Rimjhim Gire Sawan from the 1979 Bollywood film Manzil. The couple shot the entire video at the same location as the original song and amidst Mumbai rains. The video garnered significant attention after it was shared on YouTube and soon it caught the attention of business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who couldn’t resist sharing it on his Twitter handle.

Along with the video, he wrote, “This is justifiably going viral. An elderly couple re-enact the popular song ‘Rimjhim gire sawan’ at the very same locations in Mumbai as in the original film. I applaud them. They’re telling us that if you unleash your imagination, you can make life as beautiful as you want it to be."