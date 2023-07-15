Elderly Man Dancing To Shah Rukh Khan's Koi Ladki Hai Is Too Cute To Miss

Retirement brings newfound opportunities for elderly people to indulge in activities they love, and make the most of it. From dancing in Mumbai locals to singing their favourite songs, videos of elderly people seizing every chance to relive life’s simple pleasures are all over the Internet. Currently, a video is capturing hearts online, featuring an elderly man gracefully dancing to the popular Hindi song Koi Ladki Hai. His captivating performance is delighting countless internet users.

Vijay Kharote, on his Instagram handle, shared a heartwarming video of himself dancing joyfully to the iconic song Koi Ladki Hai from the 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai, sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor in the prominent roles. What makes the video even more endearing is that Vijay is dancing in front of his friends, who cheer him on and even join in with some moves of their own.

Check out the dance video here:

The post has accumulated an impressive 5.9 million views and counting. The post has not only gained significant views but has also received numerous likes and comments from people who were touched by the performance.

A user wrote, “Bahut acha laga aap sab ko khush dekh ke (I felt really good seeing you all happy)."

Another user wished happiness to the man and stated, “Nice dadaji aap hamesha aise hanste rehana hai (Nice grandpa. You should always keep smiling like this)"

“Words nhi mil rahe hain …tarif karne ke (I am unable to find words… to praise you)," read another comment.

“Life is just a number… enjoy it," read another comment.