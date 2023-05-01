Elderly Man Falls Prey To Lion's Vicious Attack, Terrifying Visuals Go Viral

A horrifying video of a keeper getting mauled by a lion in its enclosure has left the internet terrified. The spine-chilling old visuals are from the Marakele animal sanctuary in Thabazimbi, South Africa, reported The Mirror. Identified to be Mike Hodge, the wildlife park owner can be seen entering the animal’s enclosure in the video. It doesn’t take him long to realize something’s wrong with the big cat. The man makes a run for the gate but it’s too late. The lion was captured pouncing on the owner as he tried to make an exit through the gate.

The wild animal drags Hodge toward the bushes as spectators in the background can be heard screaming in a fit of panic. At one point, the lion releases his death drip on the owner’s neck but as soon as Hodge makes a slight moment, the animal launches a paw assault before the video abruptly comes to an end.

The petrifying visuals have left Twitter users concerned, one couldn’t fathom, “What was he doing inside the lion’s cage?"

Another commented, “Lion isn’t a pet most people think they can own a lion or tiger. Well, they can’t."

One more wrote, “If I were going to be around and working with lions on a daily basis, I’d be concealed carrying a 45ACP. And they should have a taser or some kind of device to get the loin to back off for a few mins to make an escape/enable a rescue."

Meanwhile, a Twitterati highlighted, “He made a critical mistake by turning his back and running. I know that would be most people’s first instinct, but it’s basically baiting an attack on a lion."

Another asked, “Did he think he had colonized the lion? Why was he so comfortable?"

According to the news portal, gunshots were fired to distract the lion but the animal did not move away. A park ranger was then forced to shoot the lion dead to rescue the owner. Hodge suffered multiple severe injuries with bite and claw marks around his neck and back. The attack also resulted in his jaw being broken.

