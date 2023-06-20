Trends :MS DhoniRajasthani CoupleDelhi MetroTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Elderly Man's Enthusiastic Dance On O Mere Dil Ke Chain In Mumbai Local Wins Hearts

The clip captures an elderly man dancing joyously while passengers aboard a Mumbai local train sing Kishore Kumar’s song 'O Mere Dil Ke Chain'.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 11:22 IST

Delhi, India

Elderly man’s enthusiastic dance in Mumbai local will definitely make your day.(Credits: Instagram)
Watching elderly individuals having fun and enjoying themselves instantly warms our hearts. In a similar sentiment, a video featuring an aged uncle showing off his remarkable dance moves has taken the internet by storm. The clip captures the ‘old man in a red cap’ dancing joyously while passengers aboard a Mumbai local train sing Kishore Kumar’s famous song ‘O Mere Dil Ke Chain’ from Mere Jeevan Sathi. The video quickly gained traction, leaving viewers in awe of his enthusiasm.

This heartwarming footage has uplifted spirits of social media users and garnered over 5 lakh views.

The video was posted on Instagram by a user named Sashank Pandey. In the caption, he wrote, “Who said we only fight in local trains," accompanied by overlay text that read, “Mehefile local. Ft. Uncle in red cap."

Take a look at the video here:

Right after the video was shared, the comments section was flooded with positive and heartwarming reactions.

One user declared, “Mumbai Local trains >>>>>>>> Delhi Metro." Another wrote, “That’s called enjoying your stress."

Reflecting on the elderly man’s experience, a user wrote, “Uncle ko apne din yaad aa gaye. (Uncle must have been reminded of his younger days)."

    • Adding a touch of humour, a user wrote, “Issi chakkar mein 3 stop aagey nikal aaya bhai. (Due to this, I ended up going three stops ahead)." “Proof that Indian uncle’s vibe good," said another user.

    Some time back too, an elderly couple had grabbed a lot of attention for their flawless dancing skills. Beautifully synchronised movements to the tune of Senorita from the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara captivated everyone’s hearts. Ever since the video was released, it has accumulated an impressive 3.5 million views. Social media users has been praising the couple for their exceptional performance.

