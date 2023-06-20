Elderly Man's Enthusiastic Dance On O Mere Dil Ke Chain In Mumbai Local Wins Hearts

Watching elderly individuals having fun and enjoying themselves instantly warms our hearts. In a similar sentiment, a video featuring an aged uncle showing off his remarkable dance moves has taken the internet by storm. The clip captures the ‘old man in a red cap’ dancing joyously while passengers aboard a Mumbai local train sing Kishore Kumar’s famous song ‘O Mere Dil Ke Chain’ from Mere Jeevan Sathi. The video quickly gained traction, leaving viewers in awe of his enthusiasm.

This heartwarming footage has uplifted spirits of social media users and garnered over 5 lakh views.

The video was posted on Instagram by a user named Sashank Pandey. In the caption, he wrote, “Who said we only fight in local trains," accompanied by overlay text that read, “Mehefile local. Ft. Uncle in red cap."

Take a look at the video here:

Right after the video was shared, the comments section was flooded with positive and heartwarming reactions.

One user declared, “Mumbai Local trains >>>>>>>> Delhi Metro." Another wrote, “That’s called enjoying your stress."

Reflecting on the elderly man’s experience, a user wrote, “Uncle ko apne din yaad aa gaye. (Uncle must have been reminded of his younger days)."