Elderly UK Tenant’s Body Found 6 Years After His Death By Landlord

Landlords generally don’t visit their tenants often as long as rent is paid on time. One such landlord in the United Kingdom found the corpse of a pensioner living in his house six years after the tenant’s death. The landlord discovered the body of the tenant while he visited the property to check the gas connection.

Robert Alton was 76 when he died in May 2017, but his body was only found on March 9 this year inside the landlord’s Bolton, UK flat. The landlord belongs to the Bolton at Home housing company, which has more than 18 thousand homes across the city.

Manchester Evening News reported that the CEO of Bolton at Home Noel Sharpee said that it was “completely unacceptable" that this had happened. Robert unfortunately has no traceable relatives and his rent was paid via housing benefits which led to the owner not suspecting the death of the elderly.

Sharpe said, “Everyone at Bolton at Home has been deeply shocked by this and we realise it will concern and upset people to learn his body remained undiscovered for such a long time. It’s completely unacceptable to us that something like this has happened, and we’ve taken action to reduce the risk of it happening again."

She then revealed that they made several attempts to contact Robert over the years to arrange for gas safety checks.

Sharpe further said that they could have done more to check on Robert’s welfare. The open verdict was recorded by Coroner Peter Sigee.

Alton’s death has not been treated as suspicious by Greater Manchester Police. Sharpe revealed that the company’s procedures changed in July 2022 and they now immediately begin the process of trying to access their homes via a warrant in case they cannot contact the people living in the house. This change is what led to the gas check in Robert’s house and his body being subsequently found rotting.