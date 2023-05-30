Elderly Woman's Dance To Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja Is The Energy We Need In Life

Brace yourself because this elderly lady is here to defy the barriers of age and captured hearts with her electrifying dance moves. With a grace that belies her years, a clip shared on Instagram shows how one woman commanded the stage, mesmerising all with her exuberance and infectious energy. The backdrop of Asha Bhosle’s Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja sets the tone for this unforgettable performance, as she effortlessly glides and grooves, proving that the love of dance knows no boundaries. This extraordinary moment unfolded during a joyous family gathering, but its impact extends far beyond those present. It was initially shared by an Instagram user as a heartfelt tribute to her mother on Mother’s Day. Its magic quickly spread on social media when it found its way to a popular paparazzi account, where it garnered over 100,000 views in a matter of a couple of hours.

The caption accompanying the video perfectly encapsulated the sentiments of all who bore witness: “Dadi ji kya baat hain."

The comments section is filled with an abundance of heart and love-struck emojis, showcasing the overwhelming appreciation for her incredible dance moves and infectious energy. People couldn’t help but express their admiration and adoration for her captivating performance. For some, it was the perfect example of how to enjoy their life to the fullest.

One user commented, “That’s life beautifully and blissfully lived. Today’s generation should know that." Another wrote, “Dadi is total mood." Another comment read, “This is what old Bollywood songs make you do." “Inspirational act to show enjoy life to fullest, age is just a number," said yet another user.

This iconic track, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, from the 1971 Bollywood movie Caravan, featuring Helen in the visuals, is composed by the legendary RD Burman. With Asha Bhosle’s captivating vocals, the song takes on a magical quality, evoking emotions and creating an enchanting atmosphere.

In another similar video, an elderly woman was seen showing off her dance moves at what appeared to be a community gathering. The carefree attitude of the woman, visible through the dance moves, struck a chord with people on the internet.

The comment of the Instagram post was soon flooded with a barrage of reactions appreciating the woman’s attitude.