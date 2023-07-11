Elepanth's 'Thank You Gesture' To Rescue Team Is The Most Adorable Video On Internet Today

Numerous incidents have been reported where elephants inadvertently fall into holes, pits, or trenches while crossing their path. Some fortunate animals are saved through human intervention, while others succumb to their struggles after enduring many days. Likewise, an old video showcasing a similar incident is doing rounds on the internet. In a now-viral clip, an elephant can be seen trapped in a pit and later rescued by human intervention. While the rescue operation was completed, the elephant’s gestures are sure to touch the hearts of anyone who watches.

Take a look at the video here:

The video started by showcasing the elephant’s struggle to escape from a pit, but despite numerous attempts, it remained unsuccessful. Then, a JCB machine is seen providing support and pushing the elephant out of the pit, finally rescuing the trapped animal. The heartwarming aspect of the video unfolds as the elephant, pushed out of the pit with the help of the JCB machine, turns around and playfully shakes the excavator with its trunk.

It appeared as if the elephant is expressing gratitude towards the JCB machine and the officials for their assistance. Nevertheless, the operator ensures that the elephant remains safe and avoids slipping back into the pit.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, numerous individuals conveyed their thanks to the rescue team while others said that the video brightened their day.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Thank you, good people, God will always smile on you," while another wrote, “I loved that crane operator knew exactly what to do after helping the baby elephant."

“That’s adorable, God Bless you Machine Operator. Taking the time to help God’s child. God loves when his children look out for one another. You bring God joy with your humanity. God will bless you and your good deeds won’t go unnoticed," a social media user wrote.