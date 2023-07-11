Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Elepanth's 'Thank You Gesture' To Rescue Team Is The Most Adorable Video On Internet Today

Heartwarming video of a trapped elephant being rescued by a JCB machine goes viral, capturing the elephant's playful gratitude towards its rescuers.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 17:17 IST

Delhi, India

Numerous users conveyed their thanks to the rescue team. (Credits: Twitter)
Numerous incidents have been reported where elephants inadvertently fall into holes, pits, or trenches while crossing their path. Some fortunate animals are saved through human intervention, while others succumb to their struggles after enduring many days. Likewise, an old video showcasing a similar incident is doing rounds on the internet. In a now-viral clip, an elephant can be seen trapped in a pit and later rescued by human intervention. While the rescue operation was completed, the elephant’s gestures are sure to touch the hearts of anyone who watches.

Take a look at the video here:

The video started by showcasing the elephant’s struggle to escape from a pit, but despite numerous attempts, it remained unsuccessful. Then, a JCB machine is seen providing support and pushing the elephant out of the pit, finally rescuing the trapped animal. The heartwarming aspect of the video unfolds as the elephant, pushed out of the pit with the help of the JCB machine, turns around and playfully shakes the excavator with its trunk.

It appeared as if the elephant is expressing gratitude towards the JCB machine and the officials for their assistance. Nevertheless, the operator ensures that the elephant remains safe and avoids slipping back into the pit.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, numerous individuals conveyed their thanks to the rescue team while others said that the video brightened their day.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Thank you, good people, God will always smile on you," while another wrote, “I loved that crane operator knew exactly what to do after helping the baby elephant."

“That’s adorable, God Bless you Machine Operator. Taking the time to help God’s child. God loves when his children look out for one another. You bring God joy with your humanity. God will bless you and your good deeds won’t go unnoticed," a social media user wrote.

    • Shared by a Twitter user named The Best, the clip has already garnered over 207 Million views and 4 thousand likes.

    What are your thoughts on the video? Let us know in the comments section.

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: July 11, 2023, 17:17 IST
