Elephant Vs Rhino: Who Do You Think Will Win This Ferocious Fight?

What happens when two titans of the jungle come face to face against each other? This video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda seems to have the answer. The clip features a rhino and an angry elephant having a go at each other. The build up to the actual confrontation is filled with a lot of drama that’s sure to keep you engrossed.

The visual opens to show the elephant clearly showing dominance as it continues to take slow steps forward. Meanwhile, the rhino ducks down, displaying an act of surrender. It takes a few steps back before quickly attempting to attack the giant mammal. The tusker doesn’t budge even a tad bit and continues to display dominance in the fight. The rhino is no mood to give up either and lunges at the elephant before taken down by the tusker.

With debris flowing in all directions, the gigantic mammal uses its trunk to hurt the rhino, making it leave the battlefield and run away. “Clash of the titan," Susanta Nanda wrote while sharing the fight video. Take a look at the conflict here:

Animal lovers were quick to react to the baffling fight clip, while for some it was fascinating, a few called it beautiful yet scary. Meanwhile, there were also those who hoped that both animals were fine after the incident. A user contemplated, “Wondering, did the rhino really think he had a chance? Usually, they’ll go out of their way to avoid elephants."

Another said, “Overconfidence and arrogance rolled up together in Rhino. Probably it learned a lesson for its lifetime."

One more who appeared to have knowledge about wild animals added, “Rhinos don’t wrangle with elephants. Have seen only tigers & lions take on elephants provided they are in a group & elephant all alone. This rhino is quite courageous; the elephant let him go after pinning him & could have easily crushed him to pulp."