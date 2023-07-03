Elephants Listen To Their Masters And This Video Is Proof

Internet often showcases adorable and peaceful side of elephants. While there’s their calm side, these creatures also display their immense power and pose a threat when provoked. Even tigers and lions think twice when before encountering elephants. A video depicting an intense interaction between an elephant and a safari guide has caught the internet’s attention. The scary footage captures the moment the elephant charges towards the guide and the tourist. What truly astonishes viewers is that the man is able to halt the animal’s advance by simply raising his hand.

The video starts with a safari guide and a tourist standing in the jungle when suddenly a giant tusker charges towards them. Remaining unfazed, the guide continues to be steadfast and gradually lifts his hand to halt the approach of the majestic creature. “Safari guide stops a charging elephant with his hand," read the accompanying text posted with the video.

Watch the video here:

The video has garnered popularity with more than 1.5 million views along with a flood of comments.

A user explained the theory of this, stating, “I read or saw somewhere a long time ago that the key is to look at the elephant’s ears. If they have them forward, like this one does, it’s bluffing, a display of size and power. In that case you stand still. If the elephant’s ears are back … then you’re in trouble."

Another person explained a similar experience with a horse. She commented, “I have done that with horses but only after establishing a deep relationship. Scary as heck to see a large animal on the rampage and be in their path.

“Show the elephant you are calm and don’t panic. Just stand still and don’t move. Do not show signs of stress. Elephant will feel safe and walk away," ready a reply.

A few weeks ago, a video surfaced on Twitter capturing a nerve-wracking encounter between an elephant and a group of women tourists. In the video, the woman is heard shouting and screaming in fear as the giant rapidly approaches the vehicle.