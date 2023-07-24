‘Elon Musk Is In Trouble,’ Internet Reacts To Mark Zuckerberg's Blue Belt In Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Mark Zuckerberg has been awarded his blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. The Meta CEO confirmed his promotion through an Instagram post on July 23. On the same day, Zuckerberg’s training coach Dave Camarillo received his 5th-grade black belt. The black belt marks the ultimate reward in Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu. This coveted belt can be obtained after going past four stages- white, blue, purple and brown belts. Congratulating Camarillo on his achievement, Zuckerberg wrote, “You’re a great coach and I’ve learned so much about fighting and life from training with you." Zuckerberg receives his MMA training at the Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu Martial Arts Academy, headquartered in San Jose, California.

Mark Zuckerberg also dropped some photos of the award-giving ceremony in the Instagram post. In one of the frames, Zuckerberg could be seen posting with Dave Camarillo, who held the black-belt certification in his hands. In another picture, the Facebook founder was seen bowing to Camarillo, a gesture which is used to show respect for a fellow fighter in Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu. In the last photograph, a purple-belt winner was captured alongside Zuckerberg and Camarillo.

Zuckerberg’s post comes at a time when social media users are excited anticipating the potential fight between the Meta CEO and Twitter CEO Elon Musk. Referring to Zuckerberg’s blue-belt promotion, a user was quick to acknowledge, “Elon is in trouble now." Another user thought Zuckerberg might be getting “ready to beat Musk."