Elon Musk Replies To Parody Account's 'Lizard Boy' Jibe On Mark Zuckerberg

Meta’s new app Threads, launched on July 5, is being termed as Twitter’s new competition. The launch of the application has aggravated the famous cage fight between two tech heavyweights Twitter owner Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Since the launch of the app, several people have taken to the internet to share their thoughts on the matter. Hillarious memes on Twitter vs Threads have flooded social media.

However, there is one particular tweet that has caught the attention of many. The tweet is posted by the parody account of Elon Musk and has been catching eyeballs since yesterday.

The tweet says, “I spent $44 billion for this app and now Lizard boy just decided to hit copy and paste. It’s personal now. See you in the cage, Zuck." The tweet takes a jibe at Zuckerberg by referring to him as Lizard Boy. It also takes a dig at the much-talked-about cage fight between the two billionaires.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Elon Musk replied to the tweet on Saturday and said, “So many people think this account is me".

Musk’s tweet went viral as soon as it was posted. It garnered over 6.8 Million views, 197 thousand likes and over 7,000 retweets in 10 hours.

Referring to the parody account, one of the users commented, “What if this is Elon’s second account".

Advertisement

Musk quickly made a monosyllabic response to the comment and said “Maybe".

Another user commented, “Best and most accurate account on Twitter." To which, Musk replied “ Thankyou".

Advertisement

Musk’s reply also prompted a reaction from YouTuber Mr Beast. He recently created a world record for becoming the first user to secure one million followers on Threads. Mr Beast commented, “It’s not?". While Musk replied “Nope".